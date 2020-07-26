NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot this morning in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, first responders were called to the area of Ferry Street between Chambers Street and Saltonstall Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. to find an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second gunshot victim was located around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Rowe Street.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
