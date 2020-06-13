PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in Plainfield Saturday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened around 12:18 p.m. on Putnam Road in the Wauregan section of Plainfield.
A Jeep was traveling northbound on Putnam Road when the driver came to a stop to make a turn. A Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on the road when the Jeep pulled into the path of the motorcycle, police said.
Police say the Harley Davidson struck the rear of the Jeep and both the operator and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
The operator was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Department for minor injuries.
Police say the passenger was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Department before being taken to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar for life-threatening injuries.
The Plainfield Police Department, Atwood Hose Fire Department, American Legion Ambulance, and the Killingly and Brooklyn Ambulance responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S) is assisting in the investigation.
