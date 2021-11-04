WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car crash has closed part of Route 44 in West Hartford for the second day in a row on Thursday.
Witnesses reported that an eastbound car that was being driven erratically struck a second car causing the chain reaction involving four cars.
This car was found to be operated by an unlicensed and uninsured driver.
Two occupants were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
One occupant suffered serious injuries requiring surgery, the second occupant had non-life threatening injuries.
The accident cause is under investigation and charges are pending.
While responding to this accident, a piece of fire equipment from the West Hartford Fire Department was involved in a separate crash with a passenger car.
Two occupants of the passenger car were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.