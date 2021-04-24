NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in the Elm City.
New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway says it happened around 10 p.m. on Howard Avenue between Second and Third Streets.
The two men, both adults, were taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
Howard Avenue remains closed between First and Fourth Streets.
