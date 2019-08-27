NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police were called to the scene of a double shooting in New Haven Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened at the intersection of State Street and May Street just after 6:30 p.m.
According to police, an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a graze wound, and a 15-year-old male suffered from a single gunshot wound.
The victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
