NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the area of Hobart Street between Whalley Avenue and Elm Street around 7:36 p.m.
Police say two victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by private vehicle after the shooting.
A 26-year-old male from West Haven suffered a single gunshot wound and a 22-year-old male from New Haven suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
