HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police say two adults were injured in a shooting overnight on Meadow Street.
Police say the victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.
The shooting happened at the Pearl Night Club, said police.
Police said there have been violent incidents at the nightclub in the past, and Hartford police have been taking steps to try to stop the violence.
According to police persons of interest have been detained and a firearm has been recovered.
The shooting is still under investigation.
