NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a double shooting that happened overnight in the Elm City.
New Haven Police say that they responded to the area of Greenwich Street around midnight to find two parties suffering from gunshot wounds.
The extent of the victims' injuries remains unknown at this time.
Officials cleared the scene on Greenwich Street around 3:45 a.m.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.