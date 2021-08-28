HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to two shootings Saturday morning in Hartford.
Investigators said they responded to a local hospital around 2:55 in the morning after a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived seeking treatment.
Police determined that the woman had been shot in the area of 56 Bond Street.
About an hour and a half later, officers were notified of a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 251 Martin Street.
Hartford Police said while investigators were canvassing the area of Martin Street, a man in his twenties had walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for several gunshot wounds.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip line at 860-722-8477.
