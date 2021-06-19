NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a pair of recent shootings.
According to New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway, the first incident happened around 6:30 Friday evening in on George Street between Waverly and Day Streets.
Officers had responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
When they arrived at the scene, police found a 41-year-old West Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officer Shumway says the second shooting happened around 3:40 Saturday morning.
Police had been alerted to a Shot Spotter notification and also received several 911 calls about shots being fired on Orchard Street between George and Chapel Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as of yet in either shooting.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken to police yet are asked to contact the department's Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
