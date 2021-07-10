PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a camper caught caught fire Saturday.
The camper had been stationed along Davis Road.
The two people were inside when the fire broke out and were able to escape.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.