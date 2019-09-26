TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Two people were injured when the car they were riding in rolled over Thursday afternoon.
According to Torrington Police, officers received a 911 call from 2 residents near 928 Highland Ave of a one car motor vehicle crash roll over.
Police said callers reported the car, a Toyota Corolla rolled over.
Police identified the two men involved in the crash as 36-year-old Brian Shaw and 61-year-old Raymond Shaw, both of 101 Workman Ave.
Both men were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment.
Brian Shaw was treated and released and Raymond Shaw was later transported to Waterbury Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.