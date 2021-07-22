SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Shelton.
It happened around 12:15 Thursday afternoon on River Road near Hawthorne Avenue.
Fire officials say two vehicles had collided head-on and both drivers were in distress.
Both drivers were taken to a local trauma facility for further treatment.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.