Shelton Head-On Crash

Police continue to investigate a head-on crash in Shelton.

 (Photo provided by Shelton Fire)

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Shelton.

It happened around 12:15 Thursday afternoon on River Road near Hawthorne Avenue.

Fire officials say two vehicles had collided head-on and both drivers were in distress.

Both drivers were taken to a local trauma facility for further treatment.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.