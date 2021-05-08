TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 has fully reopened after a crash Saturday evening.
According to the CT DOT, it happened just after 5 p.m. on the southbound side between Exits 45 and 44.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
One person was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, while another was transported to Waterbury Hospital.
Both sustained minor injuries.
