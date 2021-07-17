WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot over the weekend.
It happened around 1:45 Saturday morning in the area of East Main and Wall Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man suffering from a serious, life threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Another man was also found in the area suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital.
Waterbury Police continue to investigate.
