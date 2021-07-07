WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people are expected to make a full recovery after being shot Wednesday.
Waterbury Police say that officers had initially responded to the area of 494 Hill Street around 5:50 p.m. to investigate a weapons complaint.
As officers were on scene investigating, they were notified that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital.
One person had been shot once in the hand and the other had been shot once in the shoulder.
Both of their injuries are believed to be considered non life threatening.
There is no information at this time regarding a suspect or a motive.
Investigators also found evidence that shots had been fired near a Hill Street home.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
