VERNON, CT (WFSB) - West Street in Vernon is back open following a crash Sunday afternoon.
Vernon Police Lt. William Meier says two vehicles were involved in the collision and that none of the occupants needed to be extricated.
The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to St. Francis Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The occupants in the other vehicle weren't injured.
Lt. Meier said that no charges are being filed at this time.
Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact Vernon Police.
