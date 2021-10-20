SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - Two inmates within the state's prison system were treated after contracting Legionnaires Disease.
The diagnosis came after the two recently received medical care while at a local community hospital.
Both are among the incarcerated population at the Osborn Correctional Institution and returned to the facility after being treated.
Legionnaires is usually treated with antibiotics and cannot be passed on from another person.
The Department of Corrections is currently working with the state Department of Public Health in following the CDC's health recommendations to ensure the safety of their staff and incarcerated populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.