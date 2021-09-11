MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Friday night in Manchester.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, a car was traveling along Center Street when it crossed into the opposite lane and went off the roadway before crashing into a home.
That's when the car tried driving back onto Center Street, only to crash into a vehicle that had been traveling west along the roadway.
One of the drivers sustained serious injuries and was taken via ambulance to an area hospital.
The other operator, along with their two juvenile passengers, were injured in the collision and had to be taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Manchester Police continue to investigate. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-8620.
