VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Vernon arrested two juveniles in connection to the stabbing of a teenager on Friday night near the Ryefield Apartment complex.
Police say the first juvenile is believed to be the one responsible for stabbing the victim multiple times, causing serious injuries. The first juvenile is also believed to have cut a second victim on the finger, causing a minor injury.
Officials say the second juvenile was responsible for hitting the victim multiple times with a bat, causing more injuries. Police also believe the second juvenile hit the second victim multiple times with the bat, causing injuries.
The incident with the bat happened at the same time and location of the stabbing, police said.
Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Monday.
Police say both juveniles were charged with assault first degree, conspiracy to commit assault first degree, assault second degree, breach of peace, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The juveniles are being held in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Facility and will appear in Rockville Juvenile Court Monday morning, officials said.
The juveniles’ identity is not being released due to their age, police said. They are both 17-year-old residents of Vernon.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Vernon Police.
Officials say Vernon Police are working closely with officials from Vernon Public Schools.
