CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police say two people were killed in a motor tricycle crash on Main Street in Cromwell Saturday night.
Police identified the victims as 58-year-old Thomas Varricchio and 50-year-old Patricia Capsolas-Bonavita, both of whom were Rocky Hill residents.
Officials said Cromwell police received a call reporting a serious motorcycle crash in the area of 429 Main St. around 9:42 p.m. on Saturday.
The caller said one motorcycle, later determined to be a tricycle, was involved.
Officers and firefighters attempted life support measures, but the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mid-State Traffic Squad.
