CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police say two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Main Street in Cromwell Saturday night.
Officials say Cromwell police received a call reporting a serious motorcycle crash in the area of 429 Main Street around 9:42 p.m.
The caller said one motorcycle was involved.
Officers and firefighters attempted life support measures, but the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.
The victims have not been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mid-State Traffic Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.