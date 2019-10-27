CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police say two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Main Street in Cromwell Saturday night. 

Officials say Cromwell police received a call reporting a serious motorcycle crash in the area of 429 Main Street around 9:42 p.m. 

The caller said one motorcycle was involved. 

Officers and firefighters attempted life support measures, but the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said. 

The victims have not been identified. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mid-State Traffic Squad. 

