NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) Two people were killed in a multi-car crash in Newington early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on East Cedar Street, (Route 175).
The road is currently closed on Route 15 to Hawley Street.
Officials are on scene investigating the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.
