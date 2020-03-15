SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a rollover crash in Southington on Saturday night, officials said.
Police said the crash happened on Andrews Street between Long Bottom Road and Caretaker Road around 8:44 p.m.
Officials said a Honda CR-V was traveling northeasterly on Andrews Street toward New Britain at the time of the crash.
Police say the vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve and struck several large rocks and the guard rail on the side of the road.
Police say Kii Glover, 21, and Kaivon Glover, 22, were killed in the crash.
Two other occupants were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101.
