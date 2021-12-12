SIMSBURY, CT. (WFSB) - The Simsbury Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at 6 Woodleigh Place.
A 18-year-old woman witnessed the incident. She reported it to the police from a neighbor's home.
Police found Linda Halligan, a 57-year-old woman, wounded and Bernard Halligan Jr., a 59-year-old man, dead.
Linda Halligan was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Police say it appears that one person shot other.
“It’s a very safe community. It’s a beautiful community. Obviously, these types of incidents can happen anywhere, its unfortunately happened here tonight,” said Deputy Chief Christopher Davis, Simsbury, PD. "It’s a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the family and the friends of everybody involved."
Initially police were unclear where Bernard Halligan Jr. was and assembled a massive police presence including SWAT teams searching for him.
He was later found in at 6 Woodleigh Place.
A message even was sent out to residents telling them to remain in their homes.
The investigation is still active.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
