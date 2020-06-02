FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- In the era of COVID-19, handshakes are a thing of the past.
However, thanks to two Connecticut doctors, there's an alternative people can use.
It’s called the “Laurencin-McClinton greeting,” and was created by Dr. Cato T. Laurencin and Dr. Aneesah McClinton. They call it “LMG.”
"We decided to make it a two-part greeting with part one being the greeting during the period of social distancing. And part two being for a period when there's less social distancing,” said Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, CEO of Connecticut Convergence Institute at UConn Health.
Laurencin said it’s thought that one handshake can confer about 124 million bacteria, so that’s why the two doctors came up with an alternative.
Here’s how it works -- The first part is simple. It's a fist onto the heart, which symbolizes respect and solidarity. The second part is bringing the forearm out to a 45 degree angle and meeting another person at a 45 degree angle.
Dr. Laurencin said this is a safe option, over a fist bump, high five, and even an elbow bump.
"We've learned over time to cough into our elbow and sneeze into our elbow, so an elbow bump isn't optimal,” Laurencin said.
People have already started using the LMG.
"It's great to see people starting to adopt it around the campus here at the University of Connecticut,” Laurencin said.
He added that he’s hoping “We can utilize this to be able to demonstrate and show our solidarity with each other and our peace and compassion."
