HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily briefing, two local residents who recovered from COVID-19 talked about their experience.
Both also happen to be local politicians in the state.
The first was First Selectman Rudy Marconi of Ridgefield. He was diagnosed two days after feeling ill. Two days after being diagnosed, he was placed on oxygen 24 hours a day for eight straight days.
The other was State Rep. Jane Garibay who represents Windsor. She says she couldn’t eat for 13 straight days and lost her taste.
As of Wednesday, both have recovered and were able to share their stores.
Although the press conference was cut short due to a fire alarm, state officials said Wednesday was the 7th consecutive day of a decline in hospitalizations.
