EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) Earlier this morning around 2:57 a.m., East Haven Police officers got a call from Yale New Haven Hospital. It was reported that a gunshot victim was shot in the abdomen.
The victim arrived at the hospital in a private car. The 25-year-old victim was shot in the rear parking lot of Rumbas Café and Bar on 679 Main Street.
He was in his car when two male suspects approached wearing facemasks.
The two individuals attempted to rob him. He was asked to hand over his money and designer belt over to the masked suspects.
The victim decided to fight back which led to an altercation. He stated one of the suspects pulled out a black handgun and shot him.
People in the area at the time of this incident did not approach officers to help and did not hear gun shots or a scuffle. Police could not find a crime scene during their initial investigation.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Detective Monique Colbert at mcolbert@easthavenpolice.com, or Detective John Fraenza jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Channel 3 as we find out more details about this incident.
