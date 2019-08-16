GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Two men were arrested in connection to a car fire on Friday morning.
Police were dispatched to the report of an unoccupied car that was in fire in the area of Tacoma Court.
The owner of the car was in the house during the time of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire, which destroyed the 1999 Ford Mustang, to be intentionally set.
Two suspects, identified as Christopher Czekala and Nehemiah Knight, were arrested in connection to the case.
It was found that Knight and Czekala drove to Tacoma Court where Knight spread flammable liquid onto the car and set it on fire.
Knight was charged with third-degree arson, reckless burning, and conspiracy to commit arson. Czekala was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit arson.
No one was injured in the fire.
