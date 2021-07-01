MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Residents in one local condo complex are still asked to stay away while police negotiate with a man barricaded inside one of the condominiums.
According to Middletown Police, officers responded to the area of 92 Cynthia Lane just before noon on Thursday to assist with Mobile Crisis officials, who were evaluating two men.
About an hour later, area residents were told to evacuate the area after the two men, both of which have a history of aggression, threatened to burn down the condominium.
The two men then barricaded themselves inside the residence.
SWAT subsequently responded, as did crisis negotiators.
After hours of negotiating, one of the men stepped out of the condo around 6:30 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Police are still in contact with the other man inside the condo.
The area of 92 Cynthia Lane remains closed to both pedestrians and vehicles.
