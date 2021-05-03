MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two men were arrested after police find drugs and weapons inside a car during a traffic stop.
On May 1, police stopped a car in the area of Bradley Avenue and Hanover Road.
When officers approached the car, they smelled the odor of marijuana and made contact with the passenger, who was identified as Charlie Drain. Police said he was actively and admittedly smoking marijuana.
Police said Drain became argumentative with the officers, so he was removed from the car and detained.
Officers then began to speak with the driver, who was identified as Jacob Acampora. He was removed from the car and detained as well.
When officers searched they car, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine, a plastic bag containing marijuana, and a small container containing cocaine.
Meriden Police said during the arrest, both men became combative, but no officers or the suspects were injured.
Drain and Acampora were charged with several drugs and weapons charges.
