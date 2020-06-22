MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Two men from Manchester have been arrested after a racist incident on Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a car that attempted to hit a bicyclist and a theft of a bicycle from a pedestrian on Main Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, three juvenile males reported that while they were riding their bikes, they were followed by a car occupied by two males. At one point, the juveniles told police the car ran them off the road near Main Street and Middle Turnpike East, almost hitting one of the juveniles.
It was also reported that one of the suspects had yelled racial slurs, ran after the juveniles, and took one of their bicycles.
None of the juveniles were injured.
Police located the car involved at a home on Main Street.
An arrest warrant was issued for the two suspects, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Lemelin and 28-year-old Michael Lemelin.
Matthew was charged with bigotry or bias, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, sixth-degree larceny, and criminal mischief. Michael was charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.
(3) comments
Disgusting. That is a horrific act. Grow up and we can all live in peace with each other.
Those dirty white boys
'Takes Bristol to know Manchester.'
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.