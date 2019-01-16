WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two men were arrested in Waterbury for a burglary at a pizza shop.
Two career criminals accused of stealing from a Waterbury pizza shop, are also being questioned in connection to the death of a Watertown woman.
Police found the body of 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz inside her home last week.
The Watertown Police Department says it has no update into the homicide investigation, other than its still ongoing.
Court documents reveal that they were talking to two men who are now facing burglary charges in Waterbury
Those two men, were allegedly driving around town, in the victim’s car.
According to the Waterbury police report, officers were investigating a burglary at Edgewood Pizza when the neighboring Watertown Police Department contacted them and, “...stated that they were speaking with two males, William Bayarinas and Paul Crampton in regards to a homicide investigation that they were conducting.”
That investigation would be into the death of Stanisz, a retired teacher, who was found with blunt force injuries to her head and neck inside her Watertown home.
Crompton, 49, agreed to talk with Waterbury detectives about the pizza shop burglary, saying he was hanging out by the 7/11 on Willow Street, when, “a guy I know from prison as Bill, pulled up in a car. The car was silver.”
Crampton allegedly told investigators, 48-year-old Bayarinas drove to the mall, where he stole bedsheets from Macy’s, later selling them on Willow Street to buy heroin.
The warrant goes on to read, the two then went to Edgewood Pizza, where they opened an unlocked cooler and freezer out back, stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of food.
The burglary took placed on January 9, which is the same day Stanisz was found dead.
Kamal Preet Singh says the surveillance video caught two men in the act.
“It was pretty dark, it was like kind of gray, like a PT Cruiser, looked like a wagon, a PT Cruiser,” said Singh.
That’s important because Stanisz, owned a gray PT Cruiser.
When police discovered her body last Wednesday afternoon, her car was gone.
Police located it later that evening, in a parking lot next to the Lit Ultra Lounge in downtown Waterbury.
And in the police report, Crampton allegedly told investigators, “after we got rid of the bacon, Bill drove to the parking lot of Lit bar. Bill parked the car there and we walked to the abandon building behind Walgreens...”
At that abandoned building, were the two had been sleeping, police allegedly found some of the produce, the two are accused of stealing.
The Watertown Police Department put out a statement on Wednesday saying, “We cannot comment on that investigation at this time … the Watertown Police Department is still actively investigating the homicide and as soon as information is able to be released, we will do that.”
Bayarinas and Crampton are due back in court on the Waterbury burglary charges next month.
As for the homicide, Watertown police continue to investigate.
