WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police have arrested two men on drug charges on Wednesday.
Detectives were investigating the delivery and sale of narcotics on Pullen Avenue. The investigation showed numerous deliveries and hand to hand transactions.
Two men, Gelson Cruz of Waterbury and Philip Arnold of Waterbury were arrested in connection to the sale of narcotics at the home.
On Tuesday, officers saw Cruz in a car at the home on Pullen Avenue. Police said he was in control of an iced tea container with a false compartment, which contained approximately 110 bags of heroin and 6 grams of crack cocaine.
Arnold was found to be in possession of approximately 101 bags of heroin.
Arnold, who is a convicted felon, was on parole at the time of the arrest. He was charged with possession of a narcotic and sale of a narcotic. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
Cruz was charged with two counts of a sale of a narcotic and two counts of possession of a narcotic. He was held on $25,000 bond.
