HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Tuesday night.
Police were called to Edgewood Street for the report of a shooting.
Two adult male victims were located. One is listed in serious condition and the other is listed in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
