NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 men injured Tuesday night.
According to police, officers received 911 calls reporting the incident shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Responding officers found one victim on Chapel Street and learned a second victim walked into a hospital emergency room.
Police said both men suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Detectives remain on scene and are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
