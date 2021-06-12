NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men who fell into the Housatonic River in New Milford Wednesday night have been found.
New Milford police said it happened behind the West Cove Marina on West Street.
They were called just after 8:30 p.m.
The victims were identified as being 23 and 36 years old.
Search efforts continued throughout the week and into the weekend.
One of the men was found Friday afternoon near the Dam.
The second man was located roughly 24 hours later Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded from Waterwitch fire, Gaylordsville fire, Kent fire, New Milford Ambulance, Sherman Ambulance, Newtown Under Water Search and Rescue, Resources in Search and Rescue, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
