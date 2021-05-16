BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed early Sunday.
According to police, officers were called to 1023 main Street on a report of shots fired.
Officers located a 38-year-old Bloomfield man dead in the basement. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police also located a 40-year-old Stamford man in the basement alive but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital but later died of his injuries.
During the time of this incident an illegal after-hours club was being run in the basement of 1023 Main Street.
The detective bureau has taken over the investigation and are working several leads. As of 7 a.m. a large crime scene continues to be processed along Main Street in downtown Bridgeport.
Citizens should expect road closures on Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning.
Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
