NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On January 2, around 1 a.m., officers with the New Haven Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter activation on Edgewood Avenue, between Howe Street and Dwight Street.
As officers arrived, a local hospital called to reported two men with gunshot wounds had come to the hospital.
They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.
Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
