Police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday night in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital overnight following a stabbing in Glastonbury.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sherwood Drive.

Police said one man was stabbed and another was injured. They were both taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The man who was stabbed lives at the home.

Early Wednesday morning, police had Sherwood Drive blocked off.

They said this is an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

