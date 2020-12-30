GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital overnight following a stabbing in Glastonbury.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sherwood Drive.
Police said one man was stabbed and another was injured. They were both taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The man who was stabbed lives at the home.
Early Wednesday morning, police had Sherwood Drive blocked off.
They said this is an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.