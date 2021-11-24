NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – On November 22, Naugatuck Police seized a stolen 9mm handgun, 3 ounces of illegal marijuana, Percocet, a digital scale, and over $1,200 cash from a traffic stop on Waterbury Road.
The seizer came after a traffic stop for traffic violations around 4:40 p.m. The driver, who police identify
When the officer attempted to take Vargas into custody, Vargas began struggling. A group of bystanders began to approach the officer and started demanding police to release Vargas.
One bystander, Omar Marquez, 18 refused to listen to orders to leave the area police say. Marquez also began struggling when officers attempted to take him into custody. He was arrested for his involvement in this situation.
Officers then seized a 9mm pistol from inside the car. Police found that the gun was stolen. In addition, officers found other contraband and drugs in the car.
Vargas was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, improper use of marker/license/registration, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to comply with window tinting requirements, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, violation of pistol permit, alteration with firearm indents, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfere with an officer/resisting, and stealing a firearm.
His bail is currently $150,000.
Omar Marquez was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, breach of peace and threatening.
His bail is $15,000.
Both will be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court.
