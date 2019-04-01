KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- The state fire marshal’s office is investigating two giant mill fires that happened over the weekend.
Both ancient mills were empty, and ignited hours apart in the middle of the night.
The fire at the old Smith and Winchester Manufacturing Company came in first just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Sixteen fire departments responded, and then two hours later, firefighters 27 miles away in East Killingly had their own mill fire to worry about.
Contractors were busy on Monday pulling down what was left of the old Acme Mill on Bailey Hill Road in East Killingly.
“To my knowledge, it’s one of the few times I’ve seen two working mill fires within 30 miles of each other,” said Killingly Fire Marshal Randy Burchard.
A major health concern was burning debris from the mills roof, which contained asbestos. An environmental contractor was called in to isolate the debris field and help in the cleanup.
“They went through the neighborhoods and picked up the majority of the debris. Through a lot of the neighborhoods that were impacted, at this point they’ve completed that cleanup phase,” said Killingly Town Manager Mary Calorio.
What happens to the property now is not known. Owners are fencing it off so remediation work can continue.
“It was very difficult to make access into the building, we waited for quite some time unfortunately the fire consumed a large portion of the mill,” Burchard said.
Meanwhile in South Windham, a cause of the Smith and Winchester mill fire is also under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
This site has also been fenced off and remains under investigation.
