WEST HAMPTON BEACH, NY (WFSB) - Two more bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning, officials said.
The U.S. Coast said all three people involved in the crash have been recovered.
The Coast guard said divers located the two remaining bodies after finding the aircraft in about 20-feet of water south of Quoque, New York.
New York State Police identified one of the victims as 41-year-old Waterbury resident Munidat “Raj” Persaud.
The family of Persaud spoke with Channel 3 on Sunday afternoon who said their father had years of experience as a pilot and flight instructor who was doing what he loved.
“The only thing he loved as much as his family was flying. If he could be in the air he would be in the air all the time,” said Mary Persaud, Persaud’s daughter.
Family said Persaud ran a flight school in Oxford, called Oxford Flight Academy.
“He got on an airplane for the first time and he was so captivated by it that he was inspired to start flying,” said Grace Persaud, Persaud’s daughter.
On Saturday morning, a surfer notified Southampton Police after he saw a plane crash into the water roughly one mile south of Quogue around 11:10 a.m.
Before the crash, Persaud and the two other people boarded a twin-engine Piper PA-34 at Danbury Municipal Airport.
Several pieces of debris were discovered, but the fuselage has not yet been found.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of the people who were aboard the plane,” said Capt. Kevin Reed, commander Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “We are grateful to the emergency responders who assisted in the search efforts.”
CBS New York reported an oil sheen and debris were located near the crash site.
The U.S. Coast Guard said numerous crews are assisting in the search including Suffolk County Marine, Suffolk County Sheriff, Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit, Southampton Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.
