HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two more cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been detected in Connecticut.
The Dept. of Public Health said both of the newly identified cases are family members of one of the initial two individuals who were identified earlier this month.
RELATED: 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant found in CT
Those two cases were of two individuals between the ages of 15 and 25, who both reside in New Haven County.
Both individuals had traveled outside Connecticut – one to Ireland and the other to New York State – and developed symptoms within three to four days of their return, officials said earlier this month.
Health officials said this is the same variant initially discovered in the United Kingdom.
The Dept. of Public Health said it is continuing to work with the state laboratory and partner surveillance laboratories to monitor for the presence of the variant in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.