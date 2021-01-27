STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The ninth and tenth games of the University of Connecticut men's basketball season were postponed due to COVID-related contact tracing.

The games were against Villanova on Jan. 28 and St. John's on Jan. 31.

UConn said a game official who worked at the UConn vs. Butler game on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The Huskies will enter into a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine. The team will not compete against an outside opponent until it is deemed safe by medical professionals.

Any additional schedule adjustments have yet to be determined and will be announced by the Big East Conference as situations warrant.

