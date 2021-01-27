STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The ninth and tenth games of the University of Connecticut men's basketball season were postponed due to COVID-related contact tracing.
The games were against Villanova on Jan. 28 and St. John's on Jan. 31.
UConn said a game official who worked at the UConn vs. Butler game on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
The Huskies will enter into a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine. The team will not compete against an outside opponent until it is deemed safe by medical professionals.
Tomorrow's game vs. Villanova and Sunday's game vs. St. John's have been postponed. https://t.co/saS6qpB3yW— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 27, 2021
Any additional schedule adjustments have yet to be determined and will be announced by the Big East Conference as situations warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.