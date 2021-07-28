NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities made two arrests following a firearms investigation.
New Haven Police said officers were notified around 6:45 Tuesday evening about two men that were in possession of several firearms.
Information led investigators to 179 Blatchley Avenue, where they found the two men, identified as 23-year-old Charles Henderson and 20-year-old Davante Jones, both of New Haven, standing outside.
Both men were taken into custody without incident and were found to be in the possession of a rifle and two handguns.
A search of the Blatchley Avenue residence resulted in the seizure of four additional handguns.
Both Henderson and Jones are not allowed to possess firearms.
Police charged both suspects with various firearm offenses, as well as risk of injury to a minor.
Their bonds were both set at $400,000.
Investigators said they were taken to New Haven Superior Court to be arraigned.
