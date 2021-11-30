NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two students in New Haven were found with knives on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, a student riding a school bus to Lincoln-Bassett School pulled out an object that looked like a gun to other students who were on the bus.
An investigation revealed that the object was a lighter.
However, a second student on that bus was found to be in possession of a knife.
In a separate incident at the Clinton Avenue School, officials said a knife fell out of a student’s pocket.
“It is a serious offense to carry a weapon or to threaten the safety of our students. The schools are carrying out appropriate sanctions,” a press release said on Tuesday.
