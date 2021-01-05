NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Two Norwalk Police officers were arrested on Monday following an incident that occurred in October.
Norwalk Police said the officers, Michel Dimeglio, an 8-year member of the department, and Sara Laudano, a 5-year member of the department, surrendered themselves to the department and were served with arrest warrants.
Norwalk police said on October 10, 2020, both officers were working the patrol division. Around 12:47 a.m., Norwalk Police Dispatch wasn't able to raise Laudano on the police radio nor could they reach her on her cell phone.
The department said the Automatic Vehicle Location system was checked and her car was located on the map in the areas of 426 Main Avenue.
An officer was dispatched there, and her car was located in the parking lot of the Even Hotel. Supervisors responded to the location and saw her car there along with Dimeglio’s marked patrol car.
The supervisors made contact with hotel management and learned the officers were in a room at the hotel. The supervisors proceeded to the room and found both officers.
The department said, “the officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”
The chief and deputy chief were contacted.
Both officers were relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.
Chief Kulhawik contacted State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek of the Judicial Districk of Stamford/Norwalk. It was determined that the conduct exhibited was beyond departmental policy violations and a criminal investigation into the incident was warranted.
“While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors. We have a high expectation of our officers. We demand this, as does our community who place a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct which violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated. Now that the Criminal Investigation has been completed, an Internal Investigation will follow and the Disciplinary Process will commence. I am extremely disappointed in the apparent dereliction of their duty to both the citizens of Norwalk as well as to their fellow officers. We will have no further comment until after the disciplinary process is complete,” Chief Kulhawik said.
Laudano was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a child. She was given a $75,000 bond.
Dimeglio was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was also given a $75,000 bond.
No additional information about the arrests were given at this time.
