NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two patients were treated for measles at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, a media spokesperson for the hospital confirmed.
A media spokesperson for the hospital told Channel 3 on Saturday that the two patients who had contracted measles were treated in the past two weeks.
Earlier in the week, the Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed an adult in New Haven County had contracted measles.
It is unknown, however, if the person is one of the two at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said there were three confirmed cases of measles in 2018.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health wrote, but most people exposed to measles are not at-risk of developing the disease since most people have been vaccinated.
It is unknown at this time if the two people at Yale New Haven Hospital were related or were in contact with each other prior, according to the media spokesperson at the hospital.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.