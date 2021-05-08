NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were injured after being struck by a pickup truck early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:50 a.m. near the corner of Farren Avenue and Fulton Street.
Both men were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition.
Police say the driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to contact the department at 203-946-6304.
Police continue to investigate.
